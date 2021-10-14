BGB deployed in Cumilla as tension mounts

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a paramilitary force, has been deployed in the district town amid tensions over alleged blasphemy in Cumilla.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday said the authorities have noted reports regarding 'demeaning of the Holy Quran' in Cumilla and necessary steps are being taken.

"The local administration has already been instructed to investigate the

matter," the State Minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

Our Comilla Correspondent adds as tension simmered in Cumilla, the administration and police tried to calm the situation.

At one stage, when the local administration and the police tried to calm down the situation, they also faced resistance from the agitators.

Later in the afternoon, BGB members were deployed to bring the law and order situation under control.









