Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foreign investors eyeing Chattogram: Ambassador Miller

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275

CHATTOGRAM, October 13: Eyes of the world's investors are on Chattogram as there are immense possibilities and fields for investment in the port city, Earl R. Miller, the U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh said on Wednesday.
"The United States is also interested in investing in Chittagong. The next steps will be taken after investing and feasibility study, especially in education, health, ICT and tourism,"the ambassador
said following a meeting with Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim in the commercial capital of the country.
"We believe that Chattogram will soon be integrated as an effective link of regional and global connectivity in the way big projects have been implemented and are being implemented."
"If participation of the world's major economic powers is ensured in all the economic zones that have developed here, its positive impact will be reflected not only in Bangladesh, but globally."
He also discussed the Rohingya and Covid-19 situation of Chattogram with the city mayor.
City Mayor Rezaul Karim said that the Karnaphuli tunnel will be a game changer for the tourism and economic situation of Chattogram.
There are already signs of massive industrialisation at Mirsharai, Anwara and other parts of South Chattogram because of the tunnel, he noted.
"Now our biggest responsibility is to create a favorable environment for domestic and foreign investment. This requires the support and participation of global economic powers, "the mayor added.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 BD militant groups, 1 person in Facebook’s secret blacklist
A man passes through a sewage pipe
Raka sent to jail
Countries adopt ‘Kunming Declaration’ to tackle biodiversity loss
BDU VC Prof Munaz in the list of world’s best scientists
Popular candidates fail to get AL nomination, local leaders blame
BGB deployed in Cumilla as tension mounts
Foreign investors eyeing Chattogram: Ambassador Miller


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft