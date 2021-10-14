HC defers formation of Evaly evaluation board

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday deferred the pronouncement of its order until next week regarding the formation of a four-member board to evaluate the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly.

The defer order came up after submitting three names of former secretaries of the government from the commerce ministry.

The proposed names are - former land secretary Maksudur Rahman Patwari, former LGRD secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan and former chairman of Land Reform Board Yakub Ali Patwari.

The HC said that it will pass the order on the formation of the board next week after reviewing the proposed names.

Earlier in the day morning, the commerce ministry submitted the names to the HC bench.

The virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam passed the order after receiving the proposed

name from the ministry during hearing a petition filed by Md Farhan Hossein, a customer, who has not got a washing machine from Evaly yet ordered 5 months ago.

A day before deferring the order date, the same HC bench fixed Wednesday (yesterday) to form a four-member board to evaluate the liabilities of the embattled online platform.

On the day, the HC bench also said it will constitute a four-member board with former judge, a secretary, a chartered accountant and a lawyer.

Lawyer Barrister AM Masum and Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the petitioner while Tapas Kanti Bal stood on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Competition Commission and Adv AKM Badruddoza represented the Registrar of the Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) during the hearing.

On Monday, RJSC submitted all documents related to the e-commerce platform to the HC as per its September 30 order.

The same HC bench, on September 30, asked the RJSC to submit all documents of e-commerce platform Evaly Limited by October 12.

On September 22, the same HC bench imposed a ban on the sale or transfer of e-commerce platform Evaly's movable and immovable property.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why e-commerce platform Evaly would not be liquidated.

On September 16, Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel were arrested for a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has total assets amounting to Tk 121 crore while they owe more than Tk 1,000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promised delivery within 7 to 45 days. Many buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers were also bounced because of insufficient funds in Evaly's bank account.





