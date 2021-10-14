Video
Covid-19: 17 dead, 518 new cases in 24 hrs

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 17 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Wednesday. The death tally stands 27,730. Some 518 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,564,019.   
Besides, 505 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to
97.54 per  cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,525,673, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.34 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 22,153 samples.
Among the deaths, 13 died in Dhaka division, two in Khulna and one each in Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Among the deceased, eight were men and nine were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,768 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,962 were women.
Around 37.2 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 18.45 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.88 million lives and infected more than 239.56 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 216.91 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


