Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:29 PM
Trial vaccination of students under 17 years begins today

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam on Wednesday said the vaccination programme for students between the ages of 12 and 17 would start today on experimental basis in Manikganj.
Khurshid Alam said this on a facebook live. He said initially 50 to 100 students would be vaccinated.
The Director General said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed us to vaccinate children. Working towards that goal, the Ministry of Health and the DGHS will like to inform today (Wednesday) that we will start a test run of this vaccine tomorrow (Thursday), on October 14 at 12pm at Colonel Malek Medical College in Manikganj."
However, he said, those who get vaccinated will be monitored. "As you have seen before, we run a test drive before administrating any vaccine programme. Then we will observe for a while and then we will go to the final work." he said.
Commenting on selecting Manikganj as a test-run place, he said, "This is the constituency of Health Minister Zahid Maleque. We are starting this campaign from there."
"Initially, we have selected 12 to 17-year-olds from two government schools and will vaccinate them
with Pfizer BioNTech. And for technical reasons, we will start it at Colonel Malek Medical College in Manikganj," he said.
"After the vaccination, we will monitor the children for 10 to 14 days to see if there are any side effects. Then we will start this vaccination campaign on a large scale in Dhaka. In that case, we hope that the Ministry of Education, the Minister of Education and other senior officials, including the Education Secretary, will also be involved."


