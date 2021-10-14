Video
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
Home Front Page

Illegal Wealth

Ex-RAJUK driver, wife sued 

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a former driver of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and his wife on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 2.41 crore.
ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam filed the case with its Dhaka-1 integrated office on Tuesday.
According to the case statement, Abdul Jalil
Akand, the former RAJUK driver, had hidden movable and immovable property worth Tk 23.28 lakh purchased in his name. He also illegally amassed assets worth Tk 57.88 lakh.
The commission also found that his wife, Jahanara Begum, had illegally amassed movable and immovable property worth Tk 1.68 crore.
Akand had tried to conceal their illegal wealth on the pretext of investing in a hatchery business.
ACC deputy director and public relations officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq told the Daily Observer that the case was filed under Sections 26 (2) and 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2004.
Earlier on August 20 in 2017, the commission notified Jalil Akand and his wife for submitting their wealth statements to the commission.
Responding to the notice, the couple submitted their wealth statements on December 13 in 2018 through a declaration saying that all information they gave to the commission were true and no information was hidden.


