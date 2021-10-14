

Confront odds and continue development efforts, says Hasina

"This country belongs to us. No matter what the odds are, we must confront them and continue the development work," Hasina said in a video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban, during an event celebrating the International Disaster Prevention Day and the 50th anniversary of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme on Wednesday.

Hasina highlighted her government's projects to reduce the risks of disasters and urged the people to remain vigilant.

"People should take some measures themselves. One must keep it in mind that natural disasters, such as storms and floods, or fire incidents may occur anytime. While constructing a house or an office building, people should follow the building code to ensure the structures are able to prevent those risks."

The government is making the best effort to reduce disaster risks, she said. "We want our country to move forward. Bangladesh has become an exemplary nation in disaster-risk prevention. We must maintain this honour in future."

Recalling the statement of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in 1991, who had said the death toll from the cyclone that year was less than expected, Hasina said: "Nobody wants to hear such a statement. We all should be aware and careful."

The Awami League was always out there to help people in distress, Hasina said. "You must have seen during this pandemic that it was the leaders and activists of the Awami League, who risked their lives to help the people. We haven't seen others come forward."

"As the Father of the Nation had said in his historical speech, 'no one can subdue the Bengalis' -- we believe the same. We'll confront all odds and propel the growth and development of Bangladesh. We're working towards this goal," Hasina said. -bdnews24.com









