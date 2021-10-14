Video
Russia offers to build another N-power plant

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Russia has expressed interest in building the second nuclear power plant in Bangladesh on completion of the Rooppur Power Plant.
The newly-appointed Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy expressed the Russian interest to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday while he called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Laying emphasis on expanding the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought Russian investment in Bangladesh's jute sector.
Earlier, on Monday the Prime Minister sought support and cooperation to set up another nuclear  power plant in the country's southern region while Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, ROSATOM's Director General Alexey Likhachev called on her at Ganabhaban.
Ihsanul Karim, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, briefed journalists after the meeting.
He said both agreed to explore potentials in Bangladesh's agriculture sector and expand cooperation in other areas.  
Sheikh Hasina highly appreciated Russia's cooperation with Bangladesh in various sectors, particularly the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.
She recalled the cooperation and assistance of the then Soviet Union during the Liberation War of Bangladesh and after its independence.
The Prime Minister mentioned that many students had studied in Russia, especially in its medical colleges, and said those who had helped Bangladesh during its trying time have special places in the hearts of the people of this country.
She also said Bangladesh will be happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin here if he visits Bangladesh.
Alexander Mantytskiy said he had been in Dhaka 20 years back and now found Bangladesh's present development massive and remarkable.
He mentioned that the friendship between Bangladesh and Russian started back in 1971 when the then Soviet Union had extended cooperation to Bangladesh.
Mantytskiy mentioned that Bangladesh and Russia are working closely in the United Nations, while the trade and commerce between the two countries have increased substantially.
Talking about various agreements between the two countries, he said those have to be updated, and put emphasis on strengthening cooperation in the defence sector.


