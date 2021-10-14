Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Rohingya Women Trafficking

HC rejects bail plea of two

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused bail to two persons Kabir Ahmed and Md Imran-members of a human trafficking ring, in a case filed over trafficking 13 Rohingya women to Malaysia.
A virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Md. Rezaul Haque and Justice Md. Badruzzaman passed the order as 'not press' rejected before the bench after hearing a petition filed by Kabir Ahmed and Md Imran seeking bail. Lawyer Subir Nandi Das appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik and Assistant Attorney General Khanam Begum Koli represented the State.  On January 27 last year, police rescued 13 Rohingya women from Badda in Dhaka as they were gathered for trafficking in Malaysia. Deputy Assistant Director of RAB-3 Md Ramjan Ali filed a case with Badda Police Station accusing Kabir Ahmed and Md Imran for their involvement with the illegal trafficking. Both the accused are residents of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.
According to the case statement, taking advantage of the Rohingya women's helpless condition, the accused gave them false assurance that they would help them to get a better life. The accused made passports of the women using fake names, identities and addresses and gathered in Badda before sending to Malaysia.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects bail plea of two
Hindu widows to get rights to husbands’ properties
2 die, 207 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs
Shimulia-B'bazar ferry service suspended again
Mujibul Haque Chunnu new JP Secretary General
Speaker off to Rome to join pre-COP26 conference
Members of the National Press Club observes one-minute silence
AL meet at Ganabhaban today


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft