HC rejects bail plea of two

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused bail to two persons Kabir Ahmed and Md Imran-members of a human trafficking ring, in a case filed over trafficking 13 Rohingya women to Malaysia.

A virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Md. Rezaul Haque and Justice Md. Badruzzaman passed the order as 'not press' rejected before the bench after hearing a petition filed by Kabir Ahmed and Md Imran seeking bail. Lawyer Subir Nandi Das appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik and Assistant Attorney General Khanam Begum Koli represented the State. On January 27 last year, police rescued 13 Rohingya women from Badda in Dhaka as they were gathered for trafficking in Malaysia. Deputy Assistant Director of RAB-3 Md Ramjan Ali filed a case with Badda Police Station accusing Kabir Ahmed and Md Imran for their involvement with the illegal trafficking. Both the accused are residents of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

According to the case statement, taking advantage of the Rohingya women's helpless condition, the accused gave them false assurance that they would help them to get a better life. The accused made passports of the women using fake names, identities and addresses and gathered in Badda before sending to Malaysia.