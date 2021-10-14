35 schools get Mujib graphic novels in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 13: A total 35 schools in Rajshahi were given 1,400 copies of Mujib Graphic Novels aimed at spreading ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the students.

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), an organization well-known for enlightening minds, and bKash, a mobile financial service provider, jointly distributed the books at Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Wednesday marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Centre for Research and Information (CRI) published the 'Mujib' graphic novel based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs') under the patronization of bKash.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Humayun Kabir accompanied by bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General (Retd) Sheikh Monirul Islam and BSK Organizer Alok Moitra distributed the books.

The distribution ceremony was told that the graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the direct experience of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, social and political activities in a format suitable for children and adolescents with a good combination of dialogue, prose and pictures.

This graphic novel 'Mujib' will give an opportunity not only to children and teenagers, but also to readers of all ages to know the best Bengali of all time, the architect of the state of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the occasion, a total of 40 books were given to each of the 35 Bengali and English medium schools in the city in 5 sets. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from the school library at the same time.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Humayun Kabir said the graphic novel 'Mujib' is a unique initiative to make these exemplary stories more attractive to future generations.