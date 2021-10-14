Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SAU teacher develops fish vaccine, first of its kind in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

SYLHET, Oct 13: An assistant professor of Sylhet Agriculture University (SAU) has developed an oral vaccine for fish, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, which can protect different species of fish from bacterial diseases and boost their production.
The vaccine will help boost fish production as it will reduce their mortality rate, assistant professor of Department of Marine Fisheries Science Faculty Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun, said.
Dr Abdullah started his research work on developing fish vaccine in 2016.
A huge number of fish die every year being infected by a bacteria named Aeromonas hydrophila that causes sores in fish , he said. The vaccine developed by Dr Abdullah has been named as 'Biofilm'. The vaccine will be applied to the fish after mixing it with their feed.
"During the research, a number of Pangas fish were given the vaccine at SAU research centre and we achieved 84 per cent success and now we are thinking of applying the vaccine at the field level," he added.
The vaccine will be applied in different ponds in Sylhet from March and some ponds have been selected for this purpose, he said. "If we see success at the field level initiative will be taken for its commercial production."
"We don't have the capacity of producing huge vaccine but we can produce 100 milliliters of vaccine every month," he added.
A proposal has been sent to the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences for assisting the research work, he said.
District fisheries official Abul Kalam Azad, said "Fish usually get infected with bacterial diseases and many fish die every year. In many countries fish vaccine is used for protecting fish from diseases . In Bangladesh, we usually use lime and salt."
According to Fisheries Faculty of SAU, 28 types of vaccine are used for fish in different countries including Japan, US, Canada, Norway, Finland, Chili and it is the first time in Bangladesh that an initiative has been taken to invent vaccine for fish.
Vice Chancellor of the university Matier Rahman Hawladar, said around 40 lakh tonnes of fish are produced in Bangladesh and it holds the 5th position in fish production in the world. "The university authorities have also allocated Tk 25 lakh for the research purpose and some modern equipment related to the research have been procured with the money," he said.
The vaccine will help boost fish production and meet the growing demand of protein, he hoped.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
35 schools get Mujib graphic novels in Rajshahi
SAU teacher develops fish vaccine, first of its kind in Bangladesh
Many in coastal Bagherhat taking to rainwater for survival
Foundation stones of two halls laid at Islamic University
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
BNP looks for secret way to go to power: Hasan
College girl dies after setting herself on fire
Eid-e-Miladunnabi procession in Ctg on Oct 20


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft