Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:28 PM
Foundation stones of two halls laid at Islamic University

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Oct 13: The foundation stones two ten-storied, one for male and another for female students, halls were laid at Islamic University in Kushtia on Wednesday amid a festive mood.
Ruling Awami League joint general secretary and lawmaker from Kushtia-3 Mahbubul Alam Hanif laid the foundations of the halls adjacent to the university's Lalon Shah Hall and Sheikh Hasina Hall.
The halls will each accommodate 1000 male and 1000 female students, IU treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya said.
The buildings will have students' rooms, guest room, provost office, house tutor rooms, reading room, library, etc.
The name of the halls would be finalised on completion of the construction work, he said.
Earlier, a discussion programme on the occasion of inaugurating the halls was held where Mahbubul Alam Hanif spoke as the chief guest with IU VC Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam was in the chair.
IU pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Mahbubur Rahman, treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, Kushtia-4 MP Barrister Selim Altaf George, former treasurer Professor M Selim Toha and acting registrar M Ataur Rahman spoke as the special guests.    -UNB


