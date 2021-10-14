Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP looks for secret way to go to power: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP always looks for secret ways, instead of elections, to go to power.
"I would like to ask a question to BNP - what do they mean by the voting environment? Or, do they want the guarantee of victory in advance and is that the voting environment for Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir?" he said while talking to newsmen after addressing a function at Officers Club here.  Earlier, the minister addressed a function on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of 'Business Bangladesh' and the first publication of the Daily Bangladesh Update.
Advocate Abul Hashem Khan, MP, the daily Jugantar Editor Saiful Alam, additional secretary and Officers' Club general secretary Mejbah Uddin, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu and the daily Somoyer Alo executive editor Harun Ur Rashid, among others, addressed the function.
Hasan said voting is taking place fairly as fair election environment prevails in Bangladesh. For this, BNP has won in many polls, he added.
He said BNP fears to take part in the local government elections as they have become an isolated party. In fact, those parties boycott the elections which become isolated from people. And it will be a suicidal decision for any political party which does politics for the masses," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary. He said the statements of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are nothing new. In fact, they want a system in which BNP would go to power, but the countrymen would never accept this, he added.
The minister said Awami League has been elected through the mandate of common people and the party (AL) will be in power in future if the countrymen vote for the party. There is no other way for Awami League, he added.
Replying to a query over a demand of BNP, Hasan said, "I wish for Begum Khaleda Zia's early recovery...I would like to ask the BNP leaders - why they have contempt about the medical treatment of Bangladesh and its doctors."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
35 schools get Mujib graphic novels in Rajshahi
SAU teacher develops fish vaccine, first of its kind in Bangladesh
Many in coastal Bagherhat taking to rainwater for survival
Foundation stones of two halls laid at Islamic University
People roaming around paying little heed to maintaining health guidelines
BNP looks for secret way to go to power: Hasan
College girl dies after setting herself on fire
Eid-e-Miladunnabi procession in Ctg on Oct 20


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft