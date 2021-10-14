Four murdered in 4 dists

Four people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Jashore, Manikganj, Joypurhat and Kurigram, in two days.

JASHORE: A man was stabbed to death by his relatives over family dispute in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Musa Biswas, 44, was a resident of Durgapur Village in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family, one Tuhin got married with Musa's daughter of the same village four years back. He had been engaged in quarrel with his wife since the marriage.

As a sequel to it, Tuhin along with his family members stabbed Musa at noon when he went there to take back his grandson at home, said the eyewitnesses.

Later, the locals rescued him and took Musa to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharsha Police Station (PS) Badrul Alam confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A suspected robber was beaten to death by a mob after his gang injured three villagers in Shivalaya Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Atwar Rahman, 35, a resident of Binodpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said five to six robbers entered the house of one Atal Chakrawarty in Bakchar Village of the upazila at early hours. They tied up Atal, his wife and mother, and started beating up them.

The robbers tried to loot gold ornaments and valuables from the house but hearing cry nighbours chased them.

They managed to catch two of the gang and beat them up, leaving Atwar dead.

However, injured Atal and his family members were admitted to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Shivalaya PS OC Firoj Kabir said this was not a robbery rather a theft incident.

A thief was killed in mass beating, said OC Firoj, adding that police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Bilkis Banu, 50, was the wife of Sadeq Ali, a resident of Dhunat Village under Udaypur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the couple often had been locked into altercations over family issues for long.

However, Sadeq Ali took his wife Bilkis Banu out of the house to a pond in the area at night, strangled her there, and fled the scene.

Later, the family members found her body in the pond and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's brother Manzurul Islam lodged a murder case with Kalai PS on Tuesday morning.

Following this, police arrested Sadeq Ali using information technology.

However, the arrested confessed of killing Bilkis Banu during primary interrogation.

Kalai PS OC Selim Maliq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Golapi Begum, 25, was the wife of Kafil Uddin, 28, a resident of Shaljhor Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila. She was a five-month pregnant woman.

Police and local sources said Golapi Begum, daughter of Abdul Gafur of Uttar Dhalabhanga Village, got married with Kafil Uddin, son of Abdus Samad, about seven to eight years back.

However, the couple was locked into an altercation over family issue at home in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Kafil Uddin beat up his wife mercilessly, leaving her seriously injured.

Injured Golapi was taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex in the evening, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.