latest
Home Countryside

World Mission Prayer League provided financial assistance to nine people

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

World Mission Prayer League provided financial assistance to nine people, who died of the novel coronavirus, at the hallroom of Jaldhaka Upazila Health Complex in Nilphamari on Wednesday. Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahed Bahadur was present as chief guest while Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr AHM Rezwanul Kabir presided over the programme. UNO Mahbub Hasan and OC Firoz Kabir were also present during the distribution. Each of the recipients got Tk 2,000 from the fund of Global Affairs Canada.    photo: observer


