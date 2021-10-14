Haji Mohiuddin

DINAJPUR: Haji Mohiuddin, a centenarian who performed Haj on foot, passed away on Monday morning. He was 115.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

Mohiuddin's namaz-e-janaza was held on Ramsagar Baitul Aqsa Mosque premises in Dighipara Village under Askarpur Union in Sadar Upazila.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left six sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar and other prominent personalities and organizations have expressed deep grief over the death of Haji Mohiuddin.

Aziza Begum

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Aziza Begum, mother of Mohadevpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Ahsan Habib Bhodan in the district, died of old-age complications at 8:30am on Monday. She was 105.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in the upazila after Asr prayer.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in Joypur Dangapara Village of the upazila.

She left behind one son, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn her death.

Mohammad Abul Hossain

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Mohammad Abul Hossain, former assistant teacher of Bibirhat Rashidia Alim Madrasa and father of Lecturer Maulana Kamal Uddin of Balurchar Alim Madrasa in Ramgoti Upazila of the district died on Friday night. He was 75.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Saturday noon. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard in Balurchar area of the upazila.

His death was condoled by Ramgoti Upazila Chairman Sharaf Uddin Azad Sohel, Ramgoti Pourasabha Mayor M Mejbah Uddin and Alexandar Union Chairman Prof Anwar Hossain.

He left behind four sons and three daughters to mourn his death.







