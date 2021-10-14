Video
3 get life term in murder cases in two districts

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Our Correspondents

Three men have been sentenced to life-term in jail on charge of murder in separate cases in two districts- Madaripur and Barishal, in two days.
MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday has sentenced two persons to life-term imprisonment for killing a college student in 2009.
The condemned convicts are Parvez Sardar, 30, and Sajib Sardar.
Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Nitai Chandra Saha pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in absence of the accused.
The court also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each.
The court acquitted two accused Aslam Sardar and Nayan Chowkidar as the charges brought against him could not be proved.
Public Prosecutor Siddiqur Rahman said Emon Sardar, 18, younger son of Md Saeed Sardar, a resident of Dakshin Krishnagar Village, went missing from Kalkini Bazar on May 21, 2009.
On May 24, Emon's decomposed body was found in Samityr Hat Launch Ghat area.
Father of the deceased filed a case with the Kalkini Police Station (PS) in this connection.
During interrogation, Emon's friends gave confessional statement before the court and said they abducted and killed him over rivalry and land dispute.
Saeed Sardar in his reaction following the verdict said they (convicts) killed his son who was a college student and he wants to see the execution of the verdict.
BARISHAL: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in Hizla Upazila in 2018.
Senior District and Sessions Judge M Rafiqul Islam delivered the verdict.
The condemned convict is Kabir Majhi, son of Raton Majhi, a resident of Kakuria Village in Hizla Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000.
According to the prosecution, Kabir and his wife Aklima often locked into altercations over family issues.
As a sequel to it, Kabir killed Aklima on July 15 in 2018, and hanged her body from the ceiling of a room in the house to cover up the incident as suicide.
The deceased's brother lodged a murder case with Hizla PS.
Following this, police investigated the matter and submitted the charge sheet against Kabir to the court.
After examining the case records and 17 witnesses, Senior District and Sessions Judge M Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict.


