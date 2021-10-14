Video
Home Countryside

Child patients flood Feni hospital

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Our Correspondent

Child patients at Feni General Hospital. photo: observer

Child patients at Feni General Hospital. photo: observer

FENI, Oct 13: Children in the district are getting affected by fever with sneezing, breathing toughness and convulsion.
With such problems, hundreds of children are admitted into 250-Bed Feni General Hospital everyday.  
In a recent visit to the hospital,  it was found that Flu Corner and Child Department of the hospital were crowded; no bed was empty; and additional patients were treated on the corridor.
Nursing in-charge of the Child Department Nilufa Sultana said, nowadays many children are being admitted.
She further said, Senior Child Consultant Azizur Rahman and Morzina Aktar visit patients. Doctors said, most of the patients are affected by fever, sneezing, coughing and tough breath.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiya said, everyday more than five patients are admitted with seasonal fever into the Child Ward.
Child Specialist of Flu Corner Dr. Sayed Shahriar said, he treated 60 patients from 10am to 12pm in the outdoor, mostly children.
Of the child patients admitted, most were affected by cold fever and pneumonia he added.
RMO of Feni Sadar Upazila Health Complex and Child Specialist Dr. Selim Chistia said, seasonal flu virus might also make children sick.
Excessive hot and a little bit of cold are affecting children, he added.
There is no reason to be panic, he further said, adding, they will be cured if paracetamol-type medicines are applied.


« PreviousNext »

