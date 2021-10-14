Video
International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction observed in districts

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Our Correspondents

A demonstration of dousing fire being held by fire-fighters in Bogura Town on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction. photo: observer

The International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was observed in the United Nations affiliated countries across the world on Wednesday.
On this occasion, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat and Rangamati.
The 2021 edition of the day focuses on "International cooperation for developing countries to reduce their disaster risk and disaster losses." This is the sixth of the Sendai Seven targets.
BOGURA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organized at Mujib Mancho at Satmatha in the district town at noon.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) (General) Masum Beg was present as chief guest while District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Sarful Islam presided over the meeting.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq, Chamber Representative Enamul Haque Dulal and Assistant Director of Bogura Fire Service Station Saleh Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Later, the fire service personnel participated in a fake fire dousing programme which was organized to teach people how to react in such situation.
JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.
A rally was brought out from Ramdeo Bajla Government High School premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was held on the school field.
Joypurhat ADC (General) Md Mahi Uddin Jahangir was present as chief guest while Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arafat Hossain presided over the meeting.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdul Karim and Deputy Assistant Director of Joypurhat Fire Service Station Shawkat Joardar, among others, also spoke at the programme.
Department of Disaster Management organized an art competition there.
Later, the firefighters projected a fake fire dousing programme to create awareness among the people.  
RANGAMATI: On this occasion, the district administration organized a discussion meeting at the DC office in the town.
Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest while ADC Md Mamun presided over the meeting.
Additional Superintend of Police Md Maruf Ahmed, ADC (Education and ICT) SM Ferdaus Islam, Deputy Director of Rangamati Fire Service Station Rafiqul Islam and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Rokonuzzaman, among others, also attended the programme.
Later, a fake fire dousing programme was projected by the firefighters on the DC office premises.


