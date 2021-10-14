Four found dead in 4 dists

Four people including a woman and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Gazipur, Natore and Pirojpur, in two days.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Punarbhaba River in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Duyapal area alongside Nitpur border at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Porsha PS in this connection.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of an elderly woman from the Bharti Canal in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Md Aminul Islam said locals spotted the body floating in the canal adjacent to the Shitalakshya River in Sombazar area under Tumlia Union at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Gazipur Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks, the SI added.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a minor child from the Chalan Beel area in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday after a day of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Jannati, 2, daughter of Julu Haque, a resident of Shaoil Village in Singra Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Jannati along with her parents was going to join a marriage ceremony in Khubjipur Village of Gurudaspur Upazila from Singra riding by an easy-bike. There were nine passengers at the easy-bike.

At one stage, the vehicle turned turtle after losing its control over the steering near Bilsha Bridge in Chalan Beel area on Monday. At that time, all the passengers including Jannati fell into a roadside ditch.

Locals could be able to rescue eight of them, but Jannati had been missing.

Later, her body was found floating on water.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of an electrician in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Imran Gazi, 26, son of late Mannan Gazi, a resident of Sabujnagar area under Mathbaria Municipality.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal said Imran Gazi was working in an under construction building of the area at noon.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of a room there and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





