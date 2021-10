Pabna unit of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council











Pabna unit of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council distributed saree and lungi among 750 Hindu families at Joykalibari Mandir in the town on Wednesday on the occasion of Durga Puja. Golam Faruk Prince, MP, attended the programme as chief guest. DC Bisawas Rashel Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Rezaul Rahim Lal, SP Md Mohibul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Md Mosarraf Hossain and Pabna Municipality Mayor Sharif Prodhan were also present during the distribution. photo: observer