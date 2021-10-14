Video
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:26 PM
Home Countryside

BSFA Holds Seminar In Khulna City

Thrust on safe food to make healthy nation

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 13: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday underscored the need for safe food, saying safe and quality food items can ensure healthy nation.
"Government is working tirelessly to ensure quality and safe food for country's people to make a healthy nation," said the speakers at a seminar styled 'Infliction of Rule, Law and Regulation of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) to Ensure Safe Food,' held at the deputy commissioner's conference room with DC and District Magistrate Md Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.
Chairman of the BSFA Md Abdul Quayum Sarder addressed the seminar as chief guest while BSFA Member Dr Md Abdul Aleem screened keynote papers as special guest.
Conducted by Additional DC (General) Md Yousup Ali, the seminar addressed, among others by, secretary of Khulna Zila Parishad Asaduzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police Masudur Rahman, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, Khulna Union of Journalists President Munsi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag, Marketing Officer Abdus Salam and Freedom Fighter Prof Alamgir Kabir.
The chief guest asked government officials to strengthen awareness through campaign among people about safe food.
Eating adulterated food items regularly will not build a healthy nation, he said, adding that all stakeholders should abide by laws and rules for a healthy society.
Public representatives, restaurant owners, food traders, journalists and different stakeholders attended the seminar.






