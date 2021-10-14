Video
Home Countryside

Three minor children drown in Thakurgaon

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Oct 13: Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in Ranishankail and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.
Two minor children drowned in a pond in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased were identified as Rifat, 3, son of Sahab Uddin, and Kawsar, 5, son of Sablu, residents of Chikanmati Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankail Police Station (PS) Zahid Iqbal said Rifat and Kawsar went missing in a pond nearby the house at noon while their family members were unaware of it.
Later, the family members found their bodies floating on water and recovered those from the pond, the OC added.
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in the Bhulli River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sifat, 4, son of Nirob Ahmed, a resident of Dhaka.
Police sources said Sifat along with his family members came to visit his maternal uncle's house in Shukanpukur Union of the upazila from Dhaka two days back.
However, he went missing in the Bhulli River on Sunday afternoon while bathing in it with his mother.
Later, locals rescued him from the river and took Sifat to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene.
Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.


