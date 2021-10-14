Russia excluded from 30-country meeting

WASHINGTON, Oct 13: Washington has called about 30 nations together Wednesday and Thursday to boost the international fight against ransomware, a senior White House official said, noting that Russia was not invited.

The United States has been hit, especially in the first half of 2021, by a series of ransomware attacks that have seen cyber-extortionists seize data or networks in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.

While Moscow denies responsibility, ransomware attacks have been often blamed on Russian-speaking hacker groups or those operating from Russian territory. The United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, the European Union, Israel, Kenya and Mexico are among those due to join the virtual summit. -AFP