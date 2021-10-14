Video
'Star Trek' actor, 90,  to be oldest person in space

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

WASHINGTON, Oct 13: Billionaire US businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
Shatner, at age 90, is due to become the oldest person ever in space. Joining Shatner for what is expected to be a roughly 10-minute journey are former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, clinical research entrepreneur Glen de Vries and Blue Origin vice president and engineer Audrey Powers.
New Shepard is expected to carry the passengers more than 60 miles (96 km) above Earth, allowing them to experience a few minutes of weightlessness before the crew capsule returns to the Texas desert under parachutes. The flight, previously scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back a day for wind-related reasons.    -REUTERS


