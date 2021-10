Russia aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060: Putin

MOSCOW, Oct 13:President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia -- one of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas -- is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

"Russia in practice will strive for carbon neutrality of its economy," he said at an energy forum in Moscow. "And we set a benchmark for this -- no later than 2060." Speaking about the world's future energy market, Putin added: "The role of oil and coal will decrease."

"The planet needs informed, responsible actions by all market participants -- both producers and consumers -- focused on the long-term, in the interests of the sustainable development of all our countries," Putin said Wednesday.

Russia is currently the fourth-highest emitter of carbon, and critics say the county is doing far from enough to tackle the crisis. -AFP