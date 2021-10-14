Video
Biden seeks expansion

Israel, UAE ministers in US

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291

WASHINGTON, Oct 13: The top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates are set to hold three-way talks in Washington Wednesday as President Joe Biden's administration embraces and looks to expand a normalization drive.
Concerns about Iran -- the specter of which helped bring together Israel and Gulf states when they established relations last year as part of the Abraham Accords -- are expected to be high on the agenda after Biden's early diplomatic overtures to Tehran bore little immediate fruit.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet separately and together with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, following a similar virtual event last month.
Former president Donald Trump considered the so-called Abraham Accords to be a crowning achievement for his administration as the United Arab Emirates, followed shortly afterward by Bahrain and Morocco, became the first Arab states to normalize relations with Israel in decades.
Despite their myriad policy differences, the Biden team has given credit to the Trump administration over the Abraham Accords, dismissing criticism that normalization ignores the plight of the Palestinians.
Trump's approach was also seen as transactional as he agreed to sell state-of-the-art fighter-jets to the UAE and recognize Morocco's controversial claim over Western Sahara -- moves that Biden has not changed.    -AFP


