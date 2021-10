Mother (2L) and brother (R) of slain Indian Army soldier Mandeep Singh









Mother (2L) and brother (R) of slain Indian Army soldier Mandeep Singh, who was killed in an encounter that broke out during an anti-insurgency operation in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, carry the coffin before the cremation ceremony at Chatha village, some 20 km from Batala on October 13, 2021. photo : AFP