Macron faces far-right surge ahead of 2022 vote

PARIS, Oct 13: With about six months to go, the 2022 presidential election is already a major talking point in France. Much of the French media is not focused on Macron's chances of becoming the first president to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac in 2002, but rather on the rise of the far-right.

In the latest election poll, two far-right figures make up the bulk of the predicted electorate with 32 percent; 17 percent for Eric Zemmour and 15 percent for Marine Le Pen. Macron, individually, is still seen as the favourite, with 24 percent. On the left, the total predicted vote is at 25 percent, including four parties - the Green Party, Socialist Party, Communist Party, and La France Insoumise (France Unbowed).

The recent poll, showing that Le Pen is not Macron's main opponent as she was in the 2017 vote, shocked observers. Her competitor on the far right, the polemicist Zemmour, has not officially announced his candidacy, but his omnipresence on French TV channels has propelled his popularity.

But political experts warn that it is too early to call anything and that polls and surveys are not necessarily representative of the French population. As more become disenchanted with mainstream politics, abstentions could rise in the 2022 vote.

The 2017 vote saw the highest abstention rate - 25 percent - since 1969. As the left scrambles for support and the right and far right fight amongst themselves, Macron continues to govern. He is expected to announce his bid for re-election next year. According to some media reports, many who voted for Macron in the second round in 2017 would not vote for him again next year, even if he faces a far-right candidate.

Zemmour published La France n'a pas dit son dernier mot (France hasn't had its last word), which topped the bestseller list on Amazon France, selling about 130,000 copies in the two weeks after release. The wide dissemination of his ideas, which critics consider as even further right than Le Pen's views, has worried officials across the political spectrum.

Of great concern to many, he believes French citizens with "non-French" first names should change their name and supports the so-called "great replacement" theory - the notion, also held by white supremacists in the United States, that Western populations are being "replaced" by immigrants. -AL JAZEERA











