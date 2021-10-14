Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Priyanka's aggressive stance in UP benefits Congress or BJP?

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237

Priyanka's aggressive stance in UP benefits Congress or BJP?

Priyanka's aggressive stance in UP benefits Congress or BJP?

NEW DELHI, Oct 13: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stolen the spotlight in Uttar Pradesh's politics since the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. She has appeared aggressive, combative and relentless in targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attempted to present her brand of Hindutva in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to bolster the Congress's prospects in the upcoming assembly polls.
Organisationally, the Congress is described in Uttar Pradesh as a moribund political outfit that springs to life only when a Gandhi visits the state from Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi has drawn crowds during her visit and looked successful in mobilising the party cadre. Even the top state leaders have hit the ground like grassroots party workers.
The biggest benefit that the Congress seems to get from Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in Uttar Pradesh is that the party is being talked about in the press and public. However, it remains to be seen how much of it the Congress can sustain over the next five months and what benefit it may derive in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
With no politically attractive alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress depends heavily on Priyanka Gandhi's abilities and perseverance going into the assembly polls. If Priyanka Gandhi's aggressive campaign works for the Congress, it may lead to a division of votes in the Opposition camp.
In 2014, the BJP got about 43 per cent of all polled votes. In 2017, it had about 40 per cent vote share. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP got about 50 per cent of polled votes in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP and the BSP contested the polls in alliance, polling 18.1 per cent and 19.42 per cent votes, respectively.
The Samajwadi Party's highest vote share in the past 20 years was recorded in 2012 (of all Lok Sabha and assembly polls) when it formed the government with over 29 per cent votes.
The BSP's highest vote share was recorded in 2007 to form the government with about 30.5 per cent vote share. The Congress's high was seen in 2009 Lok Sabha polls when it retained power at the Centre - 18.25 per cent vote share in UP.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia excluded from 30-country meeting
'Star Trek' actor, 90,  to be oldest person in space
Russia aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060: Putin
Biden seeks expansion
Don't get too close
Mother (2L) and brother (R) of slain Indian Army soldier Mandeep Singh
Macron faces far-right surge ahead of 2022 vote
Priyanka's aggressive stance in UP benefits Congress or BJP?


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft