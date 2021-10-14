

Priyanka's aggressive stance in UP benefits Congress or BJP?

Organisationally, the Congress is described in Uttar Pradesh as a moribund political outfit that springs to life only when a Gandhi visits the state from Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi has drawn crowds during her visit and looked successful in mobilising the party cadre. Even the top state leaders have hit the ground like grassroots party workers.

The biggest benefit that the Congress seems to get from Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in Uttar Pradesh is that the party is being talked about in the press and public. However, it remains to be seen how much of it the Congress can sustain over the next five months and what benefit it may derive in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

With no politically attractive alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress depends heavily on Priyanka Gandhi's abilities and perseverance going into the assembly polls. If Priyanka Gandhi's aggressive campaign works for the Congress, it may lead to a division of votes in the Opposition camp.

In 2014, the BJP got about 43 per cent of all polled votes. In 2017, it had about 40 per cent vote share. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP got about 50 per cent of polled votes in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP and the BSP contested the polls in alliance, polling 18.1 per cent and 19.42 per cent votes, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party's highest vote share in the past 20 years was recorded in 2012 (of all Lok Sabha and assembly polls) when it formed the government with over 29 per cent votes.

The BSP's highest vote share was recorded in 2007 to form the government with about 30.5 per cent vote share. The Congress's high was seen in 2009 Lok Sabha polls when it retained power at the Centre - 18.25 per cent vote share in UP. -TNN





