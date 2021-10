Banking Events

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula speaking as a chief guest at Business Development Conference organised by IBBL Dhaka Central Zone, South Zone, Corporate Branches at Islami Bank Tower recently. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J Q M Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director are seen on the dais. Head of Branches under Dhaka Central Zone and South Zones attended the conference.