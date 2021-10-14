

AB Bank resumes remittance with Western Union

Customers in Bangladesh can conveniently walk into any AB bank branch across the country to receive money from their loved ones around the world. Global senders can continue to send money using Western Union's digital services in more than 75 countries and territories or via Western Union's retail Agent network of more than 550,000 locations across 200+ countries and territories.

"As one of the leading money transfer companies around the world, we connect the Bangladeshi diaspora to their families and communities here at home," said Sohini Rajola, Head of Middle East and APAC, Western Union. "Western Union began with a vision to connect families and this still holds true and remains at the heart of who we are.

When people move overseas, they need a reliable and convenient way to send money to their loved ones back home and we are proud to be their preferred choice when it comes to moving money. AB Bank is deeply integrated with the community and we are excited to launch our service offering with them, providing a high-level customer experience."

"We are excited to be collaborating with Western Union and look forward to working together to provide the people of Bangladesh with access to convenient and reliable money transfer services," said Tarique Afzal, President &Managing Director, AB Bank. "Remittances are an important source of family income and we are delighted to expand access and provide new choices for our customers who rely on us for their remittance needs."

Bangladesh ranked as South Asia's third largest receiver of remittances in 2020, according to the World Bank. Currently, Western Union serves customers from a large network of Agent locations facilitating convenience for customers in Bangladesh.







