RAKUB disburses Tk 572.57cr agri-loan in NW region

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has disbursed agricultural loans of TK 572.57 crore during the first three months of the current 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The loans were disbursed through 383 branches in all 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions aimed at increasing crop production and boosting rural economy through recouping the losses being caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, the specialised commercial bank also recovered loans of Taka 603.91 crore including classified loans of Taka 40.55 crore. It has collected deposits of Taka 139.10 crore during the same period.

Headquartered in Rajshahi, the bank has set a target of disbursing agricultural loans of TK 3,000 crore during the current fiscal year, said Ismail Hossain, Managing Director of RAKUB.

Target has also been set to recover loans of TK 2,800 crore, including classified loans with TK 450 crore, and raise deposit collection to TK 500 crore, he said.

As the largest development partner in the two divisions, RAKUB has been operating its banking activities targeting its agricultural sector and all its sub-sectors, including small and medium enterprises.

The bank has attained around hundred percent targets in all parameters under the Prime Minister's stimulus package.

Its training institute has set an unprecedented instance in terms of competent human resource development through operating online training amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 7,000 officers and employees were imparted training on various banking issues, including online and green banking, for successful operation of the branch level banking activities during the last 14 months since July 2020.

Subrata Kumar Sarker, Principal of the training Institute, told BSS that RAKUB has been operating online banking in all its 383 branches, including 333 in rural areas, for the last couple of years.

Various modern banking services are being reached among the rural people through the competent workforces for successful implementation of the government's agendas, including achievement of sustainable development goals and innovation in civic services.

"We are also focusing on many other banking issues related to prevention of money laundering and trade based money laundering, ICT and cyber security, electronic fund transfer, real time gross settlement and closing procedures of Core Banking Solutions (CBS)," he added.

RAKUB has a plan of installing ATM booths for the first time in rural areas aiming to spread modern banking services to the grassroots people.

"I am very much hopeful about launching the village level booth services within this fiscal year," said Ismail Hossain, Managing Director of RAKUB.

On successful promotion of the venture, people can avail the scope of drawing money in village atmosphere and any time based on their necessity that will bring a positive change in the rural living and livelihood condition.

He said the bank aims to reach all the modern banking services including online one to the rural people. This is an advantage of taking the modern services to the peoples' doorstep quickly and effectively. -BSS





