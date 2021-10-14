Walton releases 1200 Mbps dual band Wi-Fi router   





Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to release its new product dual band Wi-Fi router. The 1200 Mbps router comes under the packaging of 'Torongo' brand name. Modeled as WR14, the high-efficient router feathers Gigabit Ethernet Ports, 4 high performance 5 dBi antennas along with wide area coverage. The official price of the dual band router has been fixed at Tk.2,750, says a press release.

Earlier, Walton released two models 300 Mbps single band router which received huge positive response from users. However, they were demanding more efficient dual band router for which Walton has brought the new device to the market. It has multi-user, multi-input and multi-output (MU-MIMO) technology which enables the router to connect more devices at at the same time. The Gigabit Ethernet Ports will let users enjoy maximum speed in wired connections. Its advanced Beamforming technology improves wireless reception and reduce interference for stronger, faster and more reliable wireless connection.

Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said, Walton always gives priority to consumers' demand. The use of internet and Wi-Fi has rapidly increased in recent times specially for Corona pandemic. To meet the increased demand, we have given more emphasizes on the development of network accessories, including routers. Customers will get more advance devices and accessories in future.



















