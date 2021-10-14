

bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 35 schools in Rajshahi

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published by Centre for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'). BSK is an organization well known for enlightening minds. After the publication of next editions of the graphic novel, published in eight volumes, bKash will further expand the program to more schools along with the existing ones.

Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir, Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) of Rajshahi and Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, handed over the books to the school representatives at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in Rajshahi today. Renowned cultural personality Professor Alok Maitra, an organizer of BSK, presided over the event.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories and illustrations. Graphic novel 'Mujib' will give the school students of Rajshahi an opportunity to know more about Bangabandhu.

Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel, which means a total of 40 books have been given to each of the 35 schools of Rajshahi. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from school library at the same time. Noteworthy, bKash has planned to distribute 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' to 500 Bengali and English medium schools across the country, by the end of 2021.

On the occasion, Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir, Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) of Rajshahi said, "The initiative to inspire students with Bangabandhu's ideals through books is commendable. Knowing the glorious life of Bangabandhu and cultivating the habit of reading books will greatly contribute to shape the minds of the students."

Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, said, "The life of Bangabandhu is full of challenges, struggle and hardship. All along Bangabandhu dreamt about the economic, social and political emancipation of Bengali nation. The generation and the generation after generation need to know the life of Bangabandhu to be inspired to protect the hard-earned freedom of Bengali nation."

The relationship of bKash with book donation is remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among next generation. These books have benefited 2.6 million readers. In addition, bKash has been collecting books from readers, writers and visitors of the Bangla Academy Book Fair in last two years. Combining the books collected from this and also donated by bKash itself, bKash has distributed 22,500 books to the organizations and libraries for underprivileged children and general readers. The MFS provider has been offering cashback at book fair for the last eight years to encourage people to buy books. bKash has also been working with Bangla Academy as the key sponsor of Ekushey Book Fair for the last four years.











