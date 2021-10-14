

Berger opens experience zone at Maijdee

The new Berger Experience Zone is located at Maijdee bazar, Maijdee main road, Maijdee, Noakhali. From Berger, Shabbir Ahmed, Head - Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone; Nazrul Islam, Divisional Sales Manager; Dewan Mhabubul Hasan, Head, Experience Zone;Md. Forkan Uddin, Branch Manager,Feni Sales;and Md. Jahangir Kabir, Décor in Charge, Chattogram Sales were present at the inauguration, along with other respected officials and guests.

On this occasion, Shabbir Ahmed, Head - Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone, commented - "We are very happy to extend our huge catalog of products and services to provide the citizens of Maijdee with top-classpaints solutions. It shall serve our local customers with modern painting ideas, improved color schemes, and professional directions and advice so that the customers' sweet homes and professional spaces bloom with rejuvenated look-n-feels."

The core objective of Berger Experience Zones is to connect customers with Berger's world-standard paint solutions as a one-stop painting solution. The outlets cater to all paint-related requirements of the customers, offering hundreds of color-shades, vibrant palettes, pertinent accessories, and solutions. Interested customers can visit the Berger Experience Zones and consult the Berger personnel for expert suggestions regarding their painting and other concerns. Any customer can provide service requisition through 24/7 call center 08000-123456.





















