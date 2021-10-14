Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger opens experience zone at Maijdee

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Berger opens experience zone at Maijdee

Berger opens experience zone at Maijdee

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has inaugurated their Berger Experience Zone outlets in Noakhali. The franchised outlet has been unveiled recently at the district's Maijdee with the dealer M/S Didar HW, says a press release.
The new Berger Experience Zone is located at Maijdee bazar, Maijdee main road, Maijdee, Noakhali. From Berger, Shabbir Ahmed, Head - Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone; Nazrul Islam, Divisional Sales Manager; Dewan Mhabubul Hasan, Head, Experience Zone;Md. Forkan Uddin, Branch Manager,Feni Sales;and Md. Jahangir Kabir, Décor in Charge, Chattogram Sales were present at the inauguration, along with other respected officials and guests.
On this occasion, Shabbir Ahmed, Head - Project, Prolinks and Experience Zone, commented - "We are very happy to extend our huge catalog of products and services to provide the citizens of Maijdee with top-classpaints solutions. It shall serve our local customers with modern painting ideas, improved color schemes, and professional directions and advice so that the customers' sweet homes and professional spaces bloom with rejuvenated look-n-feels."
The core objective of Berger Experience Zones is to connect customers with Berger's world-standard paint solutions as a one-stop painting solution. The outlets cater to all paint-related requirements of the customers, offering hundreds of color-shades, vibrant palettes, pertinent accessories, and solutions. Interested customers can visit the Berger Experience Zones and consult the Berger personnel for expert suggestions regarding their painting and other concerns. Any customer can provide service requisition through 24/7 call center 08000-123456.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
City Bank wins ADB's Leading Partner Bank Award
AB Bank resumes remittance with Western Union
China exports up 28pc in September; surplus with US grows
Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt
British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
OPPO launches all-new ColorOS 12 operating system
RAKUB disburses Tk 572.57cr agri-loan in NW region


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft