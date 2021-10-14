realme GT Master Edition creates new record on Daraz

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently released its flagship killer phone 'realme GT Master Edition' in the Bangladeshi market. This phone has received huge response from the users as 2000 units of GT Master Edition has been sold out within only 30 minutes on popular e-commerce marketplace Daraz, becoming the fastest sold flagship phone in Daraz.

Coming in two colors - Voyager Grey and Daybreak Blue, realme GT Master Edition is available at an exciting price of BDT 33, 990 only. But, it was offered at a reduced price on Daraz. During the flash sale on 5 October, smartphone users were given a chance to buy this phone at BDT 30, 990 only. The response in the flash sale was huge as all the units got sold within only 30 minutes. Apart from this, customers were awarded with one-time screen replacement warranty for 6 months, exclusive GT Master Edition T-Shirt and up to 24 months EMI facilities on selected bank cards.

realme GT Master Edition is the first phone in Bangladesh that is equipped with the flagship processor Snapdragon 778G 5G. It also features 120Hz screen refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to GSMArena, "Everything seems super smooth. Thanks to not only the fast refresh rate and touch sampling rate, but also the flagship grade chipset."

GT Master Edition is designed by famous Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. This phone has adopted the suitcase design on its back that will inspire the youth to explore more. Unbox Therapy comments, "A new device called the realme GT Master Edition. Fukasawa designed the shape of this phone into a travel suitcase and re-engraved a classic grill on the back allowing users to think of travel when they touch this limited-edition phone."

Equipped with Super AMOLED fullscreen, realme GT Master Edition delivers very smooth and fast performance. With the help of 64MP main camera and 32MP selfie camera, the users can enjoy professional street photography and take stunning snaps with precision.

Meanwhile, realme users can buy another recently-launched phone realme C21Y at reduced price during the flash sale on Daraz to be held at 5pm on 13 October. During the flash sale, interested people can buy this phone for BDT 11,490 only whereas its original price is BDT 12,490. Other than this, buyers purchasing C21Y during the flash sale will enjoy 12-month extended warranty, free internet offer from GP, Robi and Banglalink, get realme water bottle as gift and can avail of 3-month EMI facility.

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.



