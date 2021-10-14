Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

G7 advisors urge big changes to manage risks to global economy

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

Oct 13: The governance of the world economy needs to be overhauled to ensure it can withstand future health and economic shocks, as well as challenges posed by climate change and the rise of China, advisors to the Group of Seven rich nations said.
Supply chains, vaccine distribution, access to critical minerals, cyber threats, digital tax, crypto-assets and climate change required a step change in how the world economy is managed, the advisors said in a report published on Wednesday.
Mark Sedwill, a former head of Britain's civil service and national security advisor who chaired the G7 Advisory Panel on Economic Resilience, said the G7 should work together more effectively to identify and manage emerging risks or coercion.
On China, the advisors said Beijing was determined to reach market dominance in areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, and had already done so in the refining and production of minerals key to the world's green transition.
The panel recommended investment in new infrastructure and research, ensuring that trade rules supported the fight against climate change, and a commitment to information-sharing, traceability and standards reform for minerals critical to the green transition.
The report will form part of discussions at a Group of 20 leaders' summit in Rome later this month and at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
City Bank wins ADB's Leading Partner Bank Award
AB Bank resumes remittance with Western Union
China exports up 28pc in September; surplus with US grows
Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt
British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
OPPO launches all-new ColorOS 12 operating system
RAKUB disburses Tk 572.57cr agri-loan in NW region


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft