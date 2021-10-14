Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

Apple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage

Apple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 13: Apple is unlikely to meet production goals for its new iPhone before the holidays because of a global electronic chip shortage, a report said Tuesday. The firm had planned to produce 90 million iPhone 13s before the end of the year, but will have to settle with 80 million as suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments cannot meet demand, the Bloomberg News said, citing sources familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.
Apple presented a new line of iPhones last month, with four new models, including the iPhone 13 Mini, which sells from $700, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs $1,100.
"We estimate that overall demand has been robust globally," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, highlighting strong demand in China and the United States especially.
"Apple will be running into a 5 million-plus iPhone 13 unit shortage for the holiday season if consumer demand keeps up at this pace," he added.
Chief executive Tim Cook warned during quarterly earnings reports in late July that supply chain constraints would have an even bigger impact on the current quarter than it had in the previous three months.
He pointed out that electronic chip shortages were affecting all parts of the industry, not just Apple, and stemmed from significantly higher-than-expected demand.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
City Bank wins ADB's Leading Partner Bank Award
AB Bank resumes remittance with Western Union
China exports up 28pc in September; surplus with US grows
Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt
British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
OPPO launches all-new ColorOS 12 operating system
RAKUB disburses Tk 572.57cr agri-loan in NW region


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft