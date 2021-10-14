Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 7:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch

MUMBAI, Oct 13: In Mumbai's jewellery bazaar, Kavita Jogani gingerly places her wedding bangles on the shopkeeper's scales, one of the thousands of Indians parting with their most cherished asset -- gold.
It was not an easy decision -- Jogani was desperate after her garment business took a severe hit in the past year and a half with multiple coronavirus lockdowns, making it difficult to pay shop bills and the salaries of her 15 employees.
The headline growth numbers suggest Asia's third-largest economy is rebounding from the economic crisis unleashed by Covid-19, but there is no end yet to the financial pain for many Indians.
"I don't have any other option than selling the gold," said Jogani as she waited nervously for the shop owner to make her an offer.
"I bought these bangles before my wedding 23 years ago," the 45-year-old told AFP.
Business closures and job losses pushed more than 230 million Indians into poverty in the past year, according to a study by Azim Premji University, leaving many struggling to pay rent, school fees and hospital bills.
Their difficulties have been compounded in recent weeks by soaring prices for electricity, fuel and other items.
Desperate for cash, many families and small businesses have been putting up gold jewellery -- their last resort -- as collateral to secure short-term loans to tide them over.
Banks disbursed "loans against gold jewellery" worth 4.71 trillion rupees ($64 billion) in the first eight months of 2021, a whopping 74 percent jump year-on-year, central bank data showed.
And many of these loans have gone sour with borrowers unable to keep up with repayments, leaving lenders to auction off the gold.
Newspapers have been flooded with notices for such sales.
Gold has immense financial and cultural significance in India -- it is considered essential at weddings, birthdays and religious ceremonies, and also seen as a safe asset that can be transferred from one generation to the next.
Indians bought 315.9 tonnes of gold-use jewellery in 2020, almost as much as the Americas, Europe and the Middle East combined, according to the World Gold Council. Only China bought more.
Indian households are estimated to be sitting on 24,000 tons -- worth $1.5 trillion -- in coins, bars and jewellery.
"It is the only social security for the woman or any household because there is no such social security programme from the government," said Dinesh Jain, director at the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
City Bank wins ADB's Leading Partner Bank Award
AB Bank resumes remittance with Western Union
China exports up 28pc in September; surplus with US grows
Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt
British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
OPPO launches all-new ColorOS 12 operating system
RAKUB disburses Tk 572.57cr agri-loan in NW region


Latest News
Actor Uzzal's wife dies
Stay alert against communal forces: Quader
Those vandalized temples must face the music: PM
Youth crushed under train in Sirajganj
45km long traffic congestion in Sirajganj
One electrocuted in Bogura
Two die at RMCH COVID-19 unit
One held with pistols, bullets in C’nawabganj
Govt working to modernise BSTI: Humayun
Stocks witness flat on lower transactions
Most Read News
Five to walk gallows for killing student in Rajshahi
People from all walks of life pay last tributes to eminent actor
Safe water for every life
Moderna did not meet all criteria for boosters: FDA
Baro Sardar Bari shines again after magical touch
32 killed in Nepal bus plunge
Car crash, diseases doom 2 anti-Islamic cartoonists
No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way
Taliban meet EU-US team, Brussels pledges $1.2b aid
C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft