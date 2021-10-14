Video
Genex Infosys wins best employer brand award

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Business Desk

Genex Infosys, the leading BPM and IT Services company in the country, as well as the first publicly listed company in the country's Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) Sector, has won the prestigious Best Employer Brand 2021 Award, under the category of "Operational Excellence and Quality in BPO Industry."The award was presented by World HRD Congress, a global employer branding institute which brings together industry professionals from over 133 countries and the event was held on the 7th of October this year in a virtual seminar, says a press release.
Company's Senior Vice President, Vaibhav Kapoor and Head of L&D and PR, Mr. Mohammad MostofaJaman received the award on behalf of Genex Infosys.
While receiving the award, Mr. Vaibhav Kapoor shared, "This year's award reinforces our contribution to operational excellence and setting Global Standards in Bangladesh's BPO Industry. Our sincerest gratitude to World HRD for recognizing our relentless efforts towards service excellence and presenting us with this accolade."
Mohammad MostofaJaman, said "We are proud of our team for delivering the highest quality services to end customers.Even during the pandemic,we came together as a team and provided uninterrupted services with utmost diligence and dedication."


