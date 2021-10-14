

Emergency operation centre launched at DCCI

They have jointly established the South Asia's first disaster risk management center in private sector at DCCI on Tuesday.

Titled as "Private Sector Emergency Operation Centre (POC)" in Bangladesh the project aims at working together for disaster risk management involving private sector people and volunteers by proper training..

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman inaugurated the centre as the chief guest. Md Mohsin, Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, was present as the special guest.

Dr Md Enamur Rahman said government and private sector should jointly work to mitigate disaster risk in Bangladesh. He maintained that this emergency operation center can play a vital role to fight against any disaster.

He said the government has taken initiative to establish a "National Emergency Operation Center" in Tejgaon area with Chinese technical and financial assistance.

Rahman also said that over 42 lakh volunteers have already been trained and equipped with necessary instruments to promptly act to contain disasters and save people's life and property.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said to ensure risk free industrialization and investment we should focus on risk resilience infrastructure system. He urged all to change our traditional mindset regarding disaster risk management and to be aware of its impact.

He stressed for more involvement of the private sector in this regard and said any disaster hampers the industrialization and economic growth. So this is the duty of all of us irrespective of business or non-business sector to respond to this critical issue.

Md Mohsin, said, Bangladesh is now a role model for disaster management and the participation of private sector reflects the preparedness to create greater awareness of disaster and how to address its impact.

Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir said private sector should allocate more fund for research on disaster risk management and also to create a database of skilled manpower for disaster management. She also said trade organizations in rural areas should incorporate more in this regard.

DG European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Daniela D'Urso and National Director, World Vision Bangladesh Suresh Bartlett also shared their views on the issue.



