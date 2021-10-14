

Foundation laid for technology centre at Bangabandhu Hi-tech city

He made the remark while addressing a function marking the foundation stone laying of Centre of Excellence for Engineering and Technology at the Bangabandhu Hi-tech City at Kaliakoir in Gazipur on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the meeting. Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority managing director Bikorno Kumar Ghosh, EC4J project director M Monsurul Alam, Gazipur city mayor Jahangir Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur SM Toriqul Islam also spoke.

The centre will be set up under the Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) project on five acres of land.

Noting that this technology center would play a big role in boosting country's export earnings, Mozammel hoped that the business community would take its benefits through utilizing this center.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the qualitative standard and design of local products would have to be of international standard in order to remain competitive globally. "Otherwise, we won't be able to remain competitive in exports."

He said despite making lower volume of exports, many countries are now earning much higher foreign currency through value addition. "But, despite exporting higher volume of products, we're earning comparatively less for not being able to make value addition of our commodities due to lack of design and qualitative standard.

So, there is a need to improve design of products as well as in thoughts, excellence and qualitative standard." The Commerce Minister also said through using the technology center, exporters would be able to remove the barriers to expand exports.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that this technology center would facilitate manufacturing of world-class products and thus the entrepreneurs would enter global market.

Under the EC4J project, four state-of-the art technology centers would be set up at Chattogram, Gazipur and Munshiganj. Sustainable technology support would be provided to four priority sectors like leather and leather products, footwear, plastic, and light engineering sector from these centers.

The Center of Excellence for Engineering and Technology is being situated on some 5.2 acres of land at the Bangabandhu Hi-tech City at Kaliakoir in Gazipur.





