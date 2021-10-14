ADP implementation rate lowest in five years

In the first three months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (July-September), the implementation rate of the Annual Development Program (ADP) is 5.31 per cent which is the lowest in the last five years.

During this period Tk125.66 billion has been spent for the implementation of ADP against 1591 projects.

This was revealed in updated report of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) on Wednesday.

The size of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the current fiscal year 2021-22 is Tk2.37 trillion. During the first wave of Corona (July-September), the implementation rate of this three-month Annual Development Program (ADP) was good

In the corresponding period of the 2020-21 and 2019-20, the ADP implementation rate was 8.06 per cent. In the first three months of FY 2018-19 and FY 2017-2018, the ADP implementation rate was 8.25 per cent and 10.21 per cent respectively.

At the end of the first three months of the current financial year (July-September), the implementation rate of development programs is less due to Corona pandemic the statistics said. The project implementation rate was only 1.48 per cent in last September where as the implementation rate at the same time last year was 4.17 per cent.

According to IMED sources, the health sector was not able to spend the money even though the highest allocation has been given for corona pandemic. In July-September, the project implementation rate in this sector is only 1.31 per cent. Health sector is the among highest allocated recipient ministries

Tk130 billion was allocated for public health services of 46 projects. In the first three months, it was able to spend only Tk1.70 billion which is 1.31 percent of the total allocation. The allocation for the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare was Tk25.58 billion but it spent 6.18 per cent or Tk1.58 crore in three months.

Against 65 projects in the power sector this year the allocation is Tk 280.56 billion. In three months, their expenditure has been Tk23.51 billion or 8.38 per cent.

Tk11.46 billion has been spent for the development of roads against the allocation of Tk 280.41 billion for 182 projects of the Road Transport and Highways Department.

The implementation rate is only 4.08 per cent or Tk11.47 billion against the allocations. The Ministry of Science and Information Technology was allocated Tk 206.33 billion for 21 projects due to nuclear power plants, but in the last three months, they have spent Tk11.12 billion which is 5.39 per cent of the total allocation.

The Ministry of Railways was allocated Tk 119.20 billion against 36 projects. It has spent only Tk5.44 billion or 4.01 per cent in three months.

According to IMED, less than 2 per cent implementation progress reported is in the Secondary and Higher Education sector, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Department of Public Security, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Rural Ministry of Development and Cooperatives, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Commerce, Department of Law and Justice and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Department of Internal Resources has not been able to spend any money in these three months. There is an allocation of Tk 3.87 billion for them in 4 projects. The same situation is with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Although Tk1.29 billion has been allocated for 7 project but no money has been spent in the ministry in the last three months.

In the three months of July-September, the progress of the Public Service Commission is 0.18 per cent. The Ministry of Commerce is 0.94 per cent, the Ministry of Public Administration is 0.03 per cent, the Ministry of Shipping has spent 0.65 per cent, the Prime Minister's Office 0.65 per cent and the Department of Statistics and Information Management implementation rate is 0.49 per cent.







