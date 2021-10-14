BD has huge potential in technical textiles, PPE: German Study



Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, Achim Tr�ster, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Werner Lange, Textile Cluster Coordinator of GIZ Bangladesh, Angelika Fleddermann, Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh and BGMEA Vice Presidents took part in a discussion meeting titled 'Feasibility Study on Scaling up the Production of Technical Textiles ' held in the city recently.

It said throughout the years, Bangladesh confirmed its pioneering position as one of the leading global suppliers in the textile and garment sector. The challenge of the hour, it said is to maintain the country's position despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the observations of the 'Feasibility Study on Scaling up the Production of Technical Textiles (TT) including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Bangladesh', commissioned by Deutsche Gesellschaft f�r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with support of the BGMEA.

The study findings were shared on Tuesday. Werner Lange, Textile Cluster Coordinator of GIZ Bangladesh said they are proud to share the results, particularly critical gaps, key actions and an overall strategy to support Bangladesh in entering into this new market and - most importantly - in succeeding there in a sustainable and compliant way.

Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, Achim Tr�ster, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Werner Lange, Textile Cluster Coordinator of GIZ Bangladesh and Angelika Fleddermann, Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh took part in analysing the findings of the report.

Panelists Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director, BGMEA; Tariqul Islam, Assistant Director, Snowtex; Thomas H�bner, Business Scout, GIZ; and the author of the study, Charles Dagher, Consultant, GFA and Dr. Rajesh Bheda; discussed the challenges and opportunities that come with the proposed shift towards the sub-sector.

Faruque Hassan said the industry needs investment and technical knowhow at tghis moment from the developed part of the world.

"Our industry is ready to cater the growing market of the TT and PPE and its demand is also on the rise. We encourage joint venture in technical textile and PPE and also needs support from the brands, testing services companies and technology suppliers to join hands and take the potential to a reality," BGMEA chief said.

The study suggest for Bangladesh to capitalise on the country's reputation as a compliant and certified trading partner to EU and US markets.

Once Bangladesh has built its confidence and reliability in the new product sector of TT and PPE, advanced technologies can be introduced. These will help to diversify and sophisticate the product portfolio, offering greater profit margins, the BGMEA leader said.

Even a limited number of products, if they adhere to a high quality standard, will open the door to a host of niche categories and products. Encouraged by the success of the early manufacturers, more companies will take the leap and the sub-sector will grow.

But some major bottlenecks still remain to be conquered. These include lack of awareness of market requirements, inadequate technical expertise, difficulty in sourcing high-performance raw materials, compliance, certification requirements, and the dependence on capital investment.

The German development cooperation agency GIZ is capacitating local stakeholders to tackle some of these challenges.

Outlining the successes of GIZ interventions in the textile and garment sector, German Ambassador Achim Tr�ster assured the continuation of his country's support in the light of this study report, he said. -UNB





