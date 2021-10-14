Video
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
FIFA chief raises prospect of Israeli WC bid

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ZURICH, OCT 13: FIFA has raised the prospect of Israel co-hosting a future World Cup, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office mentioning the possibility of bidding for the men's 2030 tournament.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino completed a two-day visit to Israel on Tuesday by meeting Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.
The head of world football's governing body was asked during his Israel trip about the possibility for the country to host a major FIFA event.
"You need to have vision, dreams and ambitions," Infantino said, according to a FIFA statement.
"In recent months, I was in Dubai where the UAE Football Association and the Israel Football Association have signed an historic agreement.
"I think that co-hosting is the future, so why not dreaming and thinking about it be it at youth or senior level, men or women because the FIFA World Cup has this unique magic in bringing people together and in uniting people."    -AFP


