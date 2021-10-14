|
Sk Russel U-19 Badminton begins
|
Sheikh Russel U-19 Badminton competition has begun from
yesterday (Wednesday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.
'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad' Secretary General KM Shahid Ullah presided over the opening
ceremony.
Organised by 'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad',
near about 300
shuttlers are taking
part in the competition which is being held on the occasion of
Sheikh Russel Day
on October 18 and
the birthday of
Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman. -BSS