Thursday, 14 October, 2021
Sk Russel U-19 Badminton begins

Published : Thursday, 14 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Sheikh Russel U-19 Badminton competition has begun from
yesterday (Wednesday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.
'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad' Secretary General KM Shahid Ullah presided over the opening
ceremony.
Organised by 'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad',
near about 300
shuttlers  are taking
part in the competition which is being held on the  occasion of
Sheikh  Russel Day
on October 18 and
the birthday of
Shaheed Sheikh  Russel, the youngest son of Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman.    -BSS


