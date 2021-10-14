Sk Russel U-19 Badminton begins

Sheikh Russel U-19 Badminton competition has begun from

yesterday (Wednesday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad' Secretary General KM Shahid Ullah presided over the opening

ceremony.

Organised by 'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad',

near about 300

shuttlers are taking

part in the competition which is being held on the occasion of

Sheikh Russel Day

on October 18 and

the birthday of

Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman. -BSS













