Primate skull study explains why wisdom teeth grow so late in humans

District Governor of Rotary Club inaugurates the activities of Rotary Club

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

District Governor of Rotary Club Chattogram Abu Fayez Khan inaugurates the activities of Rotary Club of Chattogram Smile. photo: observer

District Governor of Rotary Club inaugurates the activities of Rotary Club

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]