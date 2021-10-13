Vivo debuts smartphone X70 Pro in Bangladesh

Vivo officially debuted the X70 Pro in Bangladesh, the brand's latest premium offering, which in partnership with leading optics manufacturer ZEISS, promises the ultimate mobile photography experience.

The X70 Pro(5G) is touted for its "exceptional" mobile photography advancements jointly developed with ZEISS, who are a global leader in optics. The price of vivo X70 pro (5G) is Tk 72,990, says a press release.

The X70 Pro (5G) can capture stunning photographs, the smartphone sports a 32MP front camera, while the rear-quad camera array features a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP setup for a truly intuitive photography experience.

For Portrait's, vivo worked with ZEISS to bring more fun and classic features of four legendary ZEISS lenses in one gadget, including Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar, which are acclaimed aesthetics used in filmmaking and photography.

The vivo X70 Pro(5G) has achieved certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, collectively reducing reflections and enhancing light transmission to reduce ghosting. The recognizable ZEISS logo and ZEISS T* Coating label are stamped on the X70 Pro(5G)'s rear camera array.

The phone also utilizes an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology to capture steady images or videos. VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video technology, integrating enhanced OIS with EIS for well-rounded stability, the company said.

vivosays that the MediaTekDimensity 1200-vivo chip, which runs the premium flagship, provides unrivaled CPU and GPU performance.

The X70 Pro holds 4450mAh (TYP) battery, along with a 44W FlashCharge technology for long-lasting performance. The phone is outfitted with 6.56-inch display that can peak at 120Hz refresh rates and 240Hz response rates for smooth scrolling and viewing.

Among other features, the X70 Pro (5G) comes with Funtouch OS 12, and the newly launched Nano Music Player, which enables users to access their favorite music from different apps like Spotify and JOOX.

"With X70 Pro, vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography with cutting-edge technology," said Sharon, Sales Director of vivo Bangladesh.









