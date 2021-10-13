Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd day on continuation of profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the second day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on the previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 31 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,313, while DSE-30, the blue-chip stock index, fell 7 points to 2,749 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DES, however rose Tk 1,863 crore, which was Tk 1,848 crore a day earlier.
NRB Commercial Bank topped the gainers' list that rose 9.71 per cent followed by GBB Power, ICB Islamic Bank, Kattali Textiles, and Deshbandhu Polymer.
Tamijuddin Textile shed mostly that lost 7.5 per cent followed by Envoy Textiles, Tallu Spinning, Alif Industries and Maksons Spinning.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh became the highest traded stock with shares worth Tk 150 crore changing hands followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, IFIC Bank, Power Grid, and Delta Life Insurance.
At the CSE thegeneral index CASPI, slid 128 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 21,360. Among the traded 301 stocks, 73 rose, 206 fell and 22 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Georgieva keeps IMF helm despite scandal
SAA staff on strike three weeks after flights resume
EasyJet eyes narrowing losses with recovery underway
UK unemployment eases but vacancies soar
Lufthansa pays off another $1.7b in bailout cash
Vivo debuts smartphone X70 Pro in Bangladesh
Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pak, Afghan
Stocks fall for 2nd day on continuation of profit taking


Latest News
Bangladesh performs better than Sweden in combating COVID-19: UNFPA representative
Private sector emergency operation center inaugurated at DCCI
Bangladesh would reach its destination with united efforts of all communities: Hasan
Israeli PM says to meet Putin to discuss Iran
Bangladesh's economy to grow at 6.5%, inflation to rise: IMF
HC to form 4-member interim board for Evaly
Back pain rules Mahmudullah out of Tigers warm-up game
DU students brought under health insurance scheme
Bangladesh condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia's Airport
Ctg records lowest 1.53 PC Covid-19 positivity rates
Most Read News
Bangavax sees glimmer of hope
Tech giants: Is our future in a wicked grip?
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a parallel “Shadow” economy
Rohingya repatriation: World must not take eyes off the ball
Japan boss vows to fight for WC place against Australia
Panama upset USA in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top
Afghanistan: Dilemma of international politics?
Army Chief  inaugurates the Army Aviation Forward Base
11 deaths, 599 new cases
EU fades in Western Balkans, Russia, China fill voids
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft