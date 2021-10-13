Stocks fall for 2nd day on continuation of profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the second day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on the previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 31 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,313, while DSE-30, the blue-chip stock index, fell 7 points to 2,749 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DES, however rose Tk 1,863 crore, which was Tk 1,848 crore a day earlier.

NRB Commercial Bank topped the gainers' list that rose 9.71 per cent followed by GBB Power, ICB Islamic Bank, Kattali Textiles, and Deshbandhu Polymer.

Tamijuddin Textile shed mostly that lost 7.5 per cent followed by Envoy Textiles, Tallu Spinning, Alif Industries and Maksons Spinning.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh became the highest traded stock with shares worth Tk 150 crore changing hands followed by Orion Pharmaceuticals, IFIC Bank, Power Grid, and Delta Life Insurance.

At the CSE thegeneral index CASPI, slid 128 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 21,360. Among the traded 301 stocks, 73 rose, 206 fell and 22 remained unchanged.















